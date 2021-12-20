NJ Assembly Approves Bill For Judge Info Privacy Office

By Bill Wichert (December 20, 2021, 8:51 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Assembly unanimously passed a bill Monday that would establish an office to handle requests to shield judges' home addresses in certain records, marking the latest state legislative effort to protect jurists after U.S. District Judge Esther Salas' son was killed in a shooting at their home. In a 70-0 vote with little discussion, the Assembly passed A.B. 6171 to create the Office of Information Privacy, whose director would be tasked with setting up a "secure portal" to submit requests for "the redaction or nondisclosure" of addresses and deciding on such requests. A state Senate version of the bill...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS