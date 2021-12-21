Electric Truck Co. Nikola To Pay $125M To End SEC Probe

By Dean Seal (December 21, 2021, 11:28 AM EST) -- Nikola Corp. has reached a $125 million agreement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to resolve allegations that its embattled former CEO deceived investors about the SPAC-born company's ability to build electric- and hydrogen-powered trucks. Nikola Corp. will pay $125 million to resolve allegations its former CEO deceived investors, the SEC said Tuesday. (Photo by Ash Ponders/Bloomberg via Getty Images) The SEC announced a settlement Tuesday that calls for Nikola, which neither admits nor denies the agency's claims, to pay a $125 million penalty and continue cooperating with the ongoing litigation and investigation into former CEO Trevor Milton, who is...

