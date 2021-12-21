Nordic Aviation Says It Won't Need To Tap DIP Until January

By Rick Archer (December 21, 2021, 1:42 PM EST) -- Aircraft leasing company Nordic Aviation Capital told a Virginia bankruptcy judge Tuesday that they have enough cash available to delay tapping into a pledged $170 million in debtor-in-possession financing for at least two weeks. At a virtual first-day hearing for its bankruptcy case, counsel for Nordic told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Huennekens that it plans to hold off asking for court approval for the DIP until Jan. 7 while they try to build more consensus around a restructuring agreement they hope to turn into a confirmed bankruptcy plan by April. Ireland-based Nordic, which filed for Chapter 11 over the weekend with...

