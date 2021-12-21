Mayer Brown-Led TJC Nabs $5B For Top Fund In Firm History

By Benjamin Horney (December 21, 2021, 12:45 PM EST) -- The Jordan Co., represented by Mayer Brown, said Tuesday that it has closed its largest ever fund after securing roughly $5 billion from limited partners, with plans to target middle-market businesses in areas like health care, industrials, technology and telecom. The fund from New York-based The Jordan Co. LP, or TJC, is called The Resolute Fund V LP, according to a statement. It collected capital from a wide array of LPs, including public pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, multinational corporations, insurance companies and family offices, among others. The fund blew past its original target and closed above the $4.5 billion hard...

