Fla. Atty Gets 3-Year Suspension For Ignoring Client Concerns

By Madison Arnold (December 21, 2021, 2:27 PM EST) -- An already-suspended Florida attorney received another three-year suspension after a judge found that he disregarded his clients' wishes and even threatened to sue them after they filed grievances against him. S.A. Siddiqui, 46, will be suspended from practicing law in the state for a total of three years from the current order date, which was issued on Monday by the Florida Supreme Court after the attorney submitted a guilty plea for consent judgment in August. The newest three-year suspension essentially replaces the previous three-year order, which was effective March 1, for a lack of competence, neglecting client matters and making misrepresentations. ...

