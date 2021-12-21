China Mobile Eyes $7.6B Shanghai Listing After US Delisting

By Tom Zanki (December 21, 2021, 4:55 PM EST) -- China Mobile Ltd. said Tuesday it is planning an estimated $7.6 billion listing in Shanghai, one year after being delisted in the United States, continuing a trend of China-based companies trading closer to home amid U.S.-China tension. The Beijing-based telecommunications giant said it will offer 845.7 million shares at 57.58 Yuan each, to raise 48.7 billion yuan ($7.6 billion), according to preliminary plans filed with the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Ltd., where its stock also trades. China Mobile said the price was determined "based on several factors including the fundamentals of the company, valuation of comparable companies, the industry in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS