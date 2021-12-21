Smith & Nephew Tries To Sink Pre-2009 Hip Implant Claims

By Mike Curley (December 21, 2021, 2:27 PM EST) -- Smith & Nephew Inc. is asking a Maryland federal court to throw out claims from patients who received its hip implant devices before October 2009, saying none of them have alleged the company had information about potential defects that would have affected their use before then. In a 33-page motion filed Monday, the company argued for the removal of 307 plaintiffs from the multidistrict litigation consolidated in Maryland, saying their claims fail because they predate when the company should have allegedly been on notice of any defects. The MDL comprises hundreds of suits from patients who say they were implanted with the company's...

