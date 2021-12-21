Mylan Says Unharmed EpiPen Loyalists Undercut Class Cert.

By Christopher Cole (December 21, 2021, 6:45 PM EST) -- The seller of the EpiPen has urged a Kansas federal judge to reconsider keeping a class of buyers intact in a massive antitrust suit accusing the company of unlawfully blocking generic rivals, saying his decision didn't fully account for brand loyalists whose out-of-pocket costs would have been the same regardless of a generic option. The suit alleges that Mylan's efforts to block generics that would have significantly lowered prices for the anti-allergy drug injector led to skyrocketing prices. A trial in the class action is scheduled to begin Jan. 24. Mylan, while saying it "does not file for reconsideration lightly," asked Judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS