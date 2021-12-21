Pandemic Liability Act Dooms Texas Meatpackers' Suit

By Michelle Casady (December 21, 2021, 3:34 PM EST) -- A federal judge in Texas has determined that the Pandemic Liability Protection Act, recently passed by state legislators, requires dismissal of a lawsuit brought by meatpackers who alleged Swift Beef violated emergency orders that caused them to contract COVID-19. In an order issued Friday, U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk dismissed with prejudice the suit brought by Simon Garcia, his spouse Rebecca, and Garcia's coworkers Jose Campos and Christopher Garcia. The meatpackers all worked at Swift's plant in Cactus, Texas, about an hour's drive north of Amarillo, Texas, when they contracted COVID-19. Judge Kacsmaryk explained that the Pandemic Liability Protection Act...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS