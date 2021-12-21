Takata Ch. 11 Trustee Must Take $53M Insurer Claim To Japan

By Jeff Montgomery (December 21, 2021, 4:52 PM EST) -- A bankruptcy trustee for the $250 million Takata Airbag Tort Compensation Trust Fund must take a $53 million claim coverage dispute with Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company Ltd. to a court in Japan, a Delaware bankruptcy judge has concluded. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brendan L. Shannon, in a 25-page decision released late Monday, found that the coverage issue was a "noncore" matter under the Bankruptcy Code as it applied to the trust, formed to take on claims for injuries from shattered airbag inflators made by Takata Americas and other companies. Included in the ruling was a finding that an insurance neutrality provision in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS