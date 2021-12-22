Russian Wheat Seller Can't Scrap Buyer's Arbitration Award

By Allison Grande (December 22, 2021, 9:30 PM EST) -- A High Court judge has refused to throw out an arbitration award issued to a Swiss agribusiness in a contract dispute over its purchase of Russian milling wheat, finding that the way the company commenced the proceedings was sufficient to give the tribunal jurisdiction over the matter. In bringing the dispute to the London court, Russian wheat seller LLC Agronefteprodukt argued that both the First Tier Tribunal and the Board of Appeal lacked jurisdiction to consider its spat with purchaser Ameropa AG because the Swiss company had furnished one notice of arbitration for its claims under two separate contracts rather than launching two distinct proceedings. ...

