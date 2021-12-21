Chinese Flooring Cos. Battle Commerce Subsidy Findings

By Grace Dixon (December 21, 2021, 4:19 PM EST) -- Two importers of multilayered wood flooring from China took the U.S. Department of Commerce to court, crying foul over penalties the agency applied in an administrative review after finding that Chinese producers benefited from subsidies and preferential loans. Domestic importers Evolutions Flooring Inc. and Struxtur Inc. challenged the Commerce's final findings in a 2018 administrative review at the U.S. Court of International Trade on Monday. According to the complaint, the agency erred when it bumped countervailing duties after finding that the Chinese government subsidized inputs for wood flooring and that the respondents took part in a state financing program supporting exporters....

