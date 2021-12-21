Feds Defend Duty Calculations For Bosnian Silicon Metal

By Grace Dixon (December 21, 2021, 8:04 PM EST) -- The federal government told a trade court that the U.S. Department of Commerce properly adjusted anti-dumping duties on silicon metal from Bosnia and Herzegovina when the sole mandatory respondent went silent, rebuffing domestic producers' attempts to raise the tariffs. Defending the 21.41% anti-dumping duties set in February from a challenge lodged by Globe Specialty Metals Inc. and Mississippi Silicon LLC, the government told the CIT Monday that it was within Commerce's discretion to decide how steeply it wanted to punish a Bosnian producer that refused to cooperate with the investigation. The two companies had argued that Commerce should have used the...

