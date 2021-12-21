Bankrupt Hospital's Ex-Owner Challenges Blocked Loan

By Leslie Pappas (December 21, 2021, 5:04 PM EST) -- The former owner of a bankrupt Philadelphia hospital whose efforts to borrow $17.5 million against the empty property were thwarted by a Delaware bankruptcy judge earlier this month has appealed the ruling to district court. California healthcare investor Joel Freedman and his affiliates, who filed a notice of appeal late Monday, had asked the bankruptcy court to lift the automatic stay on several Hahnemann University Hospital properties so that he could refinance the mortgages and get a 15-month term loan to cover ongoing maintenance. Freedman argued that the properties were technically not part of the Center City Healthcare bankruptcy, so the...

