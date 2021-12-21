Quartz Duties Lacked Industry Backing, Fed. Circ. Hears

By Alex Lawson (December 21, 2021, 3:57 PM EST) -- A countertop importer and distributor pled with the Federal Circuit to erase duties on Indian quartz slabs Monday, arguing that the investigation that led to the levies was not supported by the industry and should never have been launched. In its opening brief, MS International said that in assessing industry support for new duties on Indian quartz slabs, the U.S. Department of Commerce unfairly excluded slab fabricators, which opposed new restrictions on raw materials they use to make finished countertops. Taking such a narrow view of the domestic industry prompted Commerce to accept a duty petition that much of the industry...

