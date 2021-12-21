St. Croix Refinery's Reopened Ch. 11 Sale OK'd In Texas

By Jeff Montgomery (December 21, 2021, 9:26 PM EST) -- A second-chance, $62 million bidder for the bankrupt and environmentally troubled Limetree Bay Refinery on the island of St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands secured Bankruptcy Court approval for the deal in Texas late Tuesday after a daylong emergency sale hearing contested by the originally named winner. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David R. Jones ruled that bankrupt Limetree Bay properly exercised its business judgment in reopening bidding Dec. 6, allowing West Indies Petroleum Ltd. Jamaica and Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation to submit a bid higher than the previously announced winner. Limetree Bay Refining LLC reported that it took the step...

