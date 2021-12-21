Ukraine Urges DC Circ. To Keep $112M Discovery Appeal Alive

By Alyssa Aquino (December 21, 2021, 8:55 PM EST) -- The country of Ukraine urged the D.C. Circuit to keep alive its challenge to "sweeping" discovery in a $112 million dispute with a Russian oil company, saying it will lose any chance of appellate review if the appeals court doesn't immediately review the discovery order. In October, a D.C. federal court ordered Ukraine to hand over information on assets held abroad after it had "stonewalled" PAO Tatneft's attempts to collect on a years-old arbitration award. Though Tatneft claims that data is necessary to enforce the award, Ukraine has criticized the order as overbroad and sought appellate intervention. Ukraine acknowledged that litigants usually...

