Calif. Insurer Of Last Resort Writes Record Number Of Policies

By Angela Childers (December 21, 2021, 6:19 PM EST) -- California's insurer of last resort wrote a record number of homeowner policies in 2020, but fewer insurers declined to renew property policies than in the previous year, the state's Department of Insurance said Monday. The number of California homeowners dropped by property insurers decreased by 10% in 2020. (iStock/Matthew Starling) The California FAIR Plan Association, which offers property fire protection for homeowners who can't get coverage from the traditional insurance market through its Fair Access to Insurance Requirements Plan, wrote 241,000 policies in 2020, an increase of nearly 50,000 policies from 2019, according to the study. About 3% of homeowner policies in the...

