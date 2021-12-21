Washington Property Co. Grabs $34.3M Loan For DC Housing

By Charlie Innis (December 21, 2021, 4:18 PM EST) -- Washington Property Co. has secured $34.34 million in financing for a 227-unit apartment complex in Washington, D.C., according to a Tuesday announcement by the broker Jones Lang LaSalle. JLL Capital Markets said it worked on behalf of the Bethesda, Maryland-based real estate business to obtain a three-year loan with one-year extensions to fund the purchase through MetLife Investment Management. The housing property, called The Mark, consists of 34 unrenovated units, 90 partially renovated units and 103 fully renovated units. It is located at 100 South Reynolds Street, between Interstate 496 and Duke Street, according to the announcement. The real estate firm...

