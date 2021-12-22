Issues To Watch In Potential English Arbitration Act Reform

By Neil Newing and Alasdair Marshall (December 22, 2021, 3:10 PM EST) -- The Law Commission has signaled its intent to preserve the status of England and Wales as a leading destination for commercial arbitration with its announcement that the 25-year-old Arbitration Act will be brought under review. The announcement notes that the act set out an enduring framework for arbitration, but acknowledges that following recent reforms from rival jurisdictions, it is time to ensure the act remains up to date in all respects.[1] The review aims to ensure that England and Wales remains a destination for dispute resolution and maintain the preeminence of English law as a choice of law. Perhaps reflecting the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS