Ex-NJ Judge Faces Reprimand For Research, Calling Witness

By Bill Wichert (December 21, 2021, 8:26 PM EST) -- A retired New Jersey state judge should be publicly reprimanded for calling a witness and conducting independent research with his law clerk in connection with a dispute among siblings over the handling of trusts, an ethics panel has told the state Supreme Court. In a presentment made available Monday, the state's Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct urged the Supreme Court to impose that discipline on former Superior Court Judge Arthur Bergman over his purported misconduct while he was considering a reimbursement bid for funds that a trustee and his daughter allegedly spent on home improvements. The ex-jurist ultimately used information from...

