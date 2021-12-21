Florida Hotel's Water Damage Claim Sent To Arbitration

By Dave Simpson (December 21, 2021, 9:43 PM EST) -- The owner of a luxury hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, that is seeking coverage for hurricane and water damage must pursue those claims against a slew of foreign and domestic insurers in arbitration, a federal judge ruled Monday. 299 N. Federal Master LLC, which owns The Dalmar Hotel in Fort Lauderdale, agreed when it signed its policy with the group of insurers — including Underwriters at Lloyd's London, International Insurance Co. of Hannover SE and Indian Harbor Insurance Co. — that disputes like the one in question should be sent to an arbitration tribunal, U.S. District Judge Kathleen M. Williams said in a...

