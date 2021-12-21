SEC Taps Law Prof, Ex-Ropes Atty For Key Regulatory Spot

By Tom Zanki (December 21, 2021, 6:51 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has named Chicago-Kent College of Law professor and former Ropes & Gray LLP attorney William Birdthistle to lead the Division of Investment Management, which oversees investment companies and mutual funds. Birdthistle becomes the division's first permanent head since the Biden administration ushered in new leadership at the SEC earlier this year. The investment management division has been led on an acting basis by Sarah ten Siethoff since January. Birdthistle studied mutual funds and hedge funds at Chicago-Kent, focusing on government investigations into allegations of malfeasance in the mutual fund industry, according to his biography on...

