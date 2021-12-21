10th Circ. Hands Insurers Another Win In Virus Coverage Suits

By Shane Dilworth (December 21, 2021, 6:29 PM EST) -- The Tenth Circuit followed the trend of other federal appeals courts Tuesday when it upheld a Tokio Marine unit's win in a policyholder's Oklahoma federal lawsuit seeking to recover business interruption losses caused by government shutdown orders intended to stop the spread of COVID-19. A federal appeals court said government shutdown orders due to COVID-19 did not cause Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma Inc. to suffer direct physical loss in order to obtain insurance coverage. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) The three-judge panel said in a published decision that the orders did not cause Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma Inc. to suffer a...

