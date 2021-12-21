Feds Seize $180M In Bitcoin From Accused Sony Embezzler

By Elise Hansen (December 21, 2021, 6:25 PM EST) -- Federal agents have seized $180 million worth of bitcoin that was allegedly embezzled from Sony Group Corp. by a former employee, government attorneys told a California federal court. The government seized roughly 3,879 bitcoins from a wallet address purportedly controlled by Rei Ishii, a Tokyo-based employee of Sony Life Insurance Co. Ltd. U.S. attorneys told the court on Monday that the cryptocurrency represents the illicit proceeds of Ishii's embezzlement scheme. According to prosecutors, Ishii obtained company funds by falsifying transaction instructions when Sony Life was transferring funds between its financial accounts. He allegedly diverted $154 million, then converted the funds into...

