GOP Reps. Say DOL 'Unresponsive' On Reopening Plans

By Abby Wargo (December 21, 2021, 7:59 PM EST) -- Two Republicans in the House of Representatives sent a letter to Labor Secretary Marty Walsh on Tuesday, criticizing him for not spending enough time in Washington, D.C., and accusing the U.S. Labor Department of failing to furnish information about its plans for in-person reopening. The letter from Reps. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., and James Comer, R-Ky., said that while the Department of Labor had indicated that it would ramp up in-person operations in January, it hadn't provided specifics or presented requested data about workers' presence. A previous query from House Republicans went out in October, and while the DOL responded earlier this...

