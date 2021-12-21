27 States, Groups Appeal Vax-Or-Test Rule To Justices

By Khorri Atkinson (December 21, 2021, 9:18 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has received at least a dozen emergency applications from Republican-led states, organizations and others challenging the Biden administration's mandate that companies with at least 100 employees require coronavirus vaccinations or have workers take weekly tests. The high court filings on Monday came after a split Sixth Circuit panel on Friday reinstated the U.S. Department of Labor's vaccine-or-testing rule, finding that the agency has shown that the pandemic places workers in grave danger. That ruling dissolved a Fifth Circuit stay of the measure, which is set to go into effect on Feb. 9. Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who handles...

