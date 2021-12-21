4 Firms Steer Planet 13's $70M Acquisition Of Pot Cultivator

By Katryna Perera (December 21, 2021, 6:35 PM EST) -- Nevada-based cannabis company Planet 13 has agreed to acquire California cannabis company Next Green Wave Holdings in a deal worth approximately CA$91 million ($70.4 million) that was guided by Wildeboer Dellelce LLP, Cozen O'Connor, McMillan LLP and Farella Braun + Martel LLP, the companies said. Planet 13 will acquire all of Next Green Wave's issued and outstanding common shares through the transaction, according to a Monday news release from the businesses. Next Green Wave shareholders will receive 0.1081 of a common share of Planet 13, subject to an exchange ratio, and $0.0001 in cash for each NGW share held. The transaction is...

