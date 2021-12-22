How SEC Proposal Would Change Stock Buyback Landscape

By Justin Chairman and Celia Soehner (December 22, 2021, 3:14 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Dec. 15 proposed amendments to Regulation S-K, Regulation S-T and certain provisions of the Securities Exchange Act, as amended, which seek to enhance and modernize companies' disclosures concerning repurchases of their own equity securities that are registered under Section 12 of the Exchange Act. As proposed, these new rules prescribe considerably greater disclosure relating to buybacks and, if enacted as proposed, may result in significant changes in the popularity and conduct of stock repurchases. The proposed rules were passed by a 3-2 margin on party lines and were accompanied by varied statements of support...

