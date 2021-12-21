Travel Agency Not Owed Coverage For Arbitration, Judge Says

By Ben Zigterman (December 21, 2021, 8:08 PM EST) -- A U.S. Liability Insurance subsidiary has no obligation to defend a travel agency in its arbitration with its credit card processor over unpaid bills, a Florida federal judge ruled Tuesday, finding that the arbitration falls under the policy's exclusion for alleged breach of contract. While Global Travel International argued that the exclusion in its policy with Mount Vernon Fire Insurance doesn't apply to unintentional breaches of contract, U.S. District Judge Gregory A. Presnell found that an "ordinary interpretation" of the alleged facts don't support that the breach was unintentional. Global in 2019 discovered one of its employees had embezzled about $1.1 million, leaving...

