Biden Admin. Gives Green Light To Major Calif. Solar Projects

By Hailey Konnath (December 21, 2021, 10:50 PM EST) -- The Biden administration said Tuesday that it had approved a pair of significant solar projects in California, moving forward with renewable energy efforts just days after West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin said he wouldn't be supporting the administration's Build Back Better Act. The Bureau of Land Management approved the Arica and Victory Pass solar projects in Southern California, according to a statement. They're expected to power approximately 132,000 homes, generating up to 465 megawatts of power with up to 400 megawatts of battery storage, BLM said. All told, it's a $689 million infrastructure investment spanning approximately 4,000 acres, the agency said....

