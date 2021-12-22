Illinois Train Crew Law Still Preempted Despite 9th Circ. Ruling

By Lauraann Wood (December 22, 2021, 5:12 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge said Tuesday that a state statute setting a minimum size for freight train crews is still preempted by federal law even though the Ninth Circuit struck down a Trump-era regulation under which he had initially found the law barred. U.S. District Judge Edmond Chang said that even though the Ninth Circuit invalidated a Federal Railroad Administration rulemaking withdrawal order on which he initially struck the state's crew-size law, he's convinced that the statute is still preempted under a clause in the Regional Rail Reorganization Act that blocks 17 states — including Illinois — from enforcing statutory size requirements...

