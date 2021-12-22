Coach Warns Justices Of 'Misdirection' In Religious Bias Case

By Abby Wargo (December 22, 2021, 3:14 PM EST) -- A high school football coach pressed the U.S. Supreme Court to take up his case claiming he was discriminated against for leading prayers after games, saying the school district he's accusing of religious bias is using "misdirection" to keep its win intact. Former football coach Joseph Kennedy says his case is strictly about his First Amendment right to pray quietly by himself. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Joseph Kennedy, who filed a petition for high court review in September, lodged a brief Tuesday responding to the Bremerton School District's opposition to his bid for certiorari. The school argued that Kennedy was delivering religious...

