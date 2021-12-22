US Cheerleading Org. Says Rivals Are Piggybacking On TM

By Ivan Moreno (December 22, 2021, 5:53 PM EST) -- The organization that runs competitive cheerleading nationally is suing a pair of startups for alleged trademark infringement in Florida federal court, accusing the rivals of copying its logo and part of the name of its signature event. U.S. All Star Federation Inc., the producer of the annual Cheerleading Worlds broadcast on ESPN, said in its lawsuit Tuesday that startups Open Cheer & Dance Championship Series in Texas and The Open Cheer and Dance in Florida are using "confusingly similar" titles for their events, such as "Allstar Worlds" and "Allstar World Championship." "Defendants have merely added the word 'Allstar' before 'Worlds,'" the...

