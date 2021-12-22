CWA Says NLRB Ignored Clear Contract In 401(k) Match Row

By Tim Ryan (December 22, 2021, 4:40 PM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board ignored the clear language of a labor contract in favor of extraneous evidence when it ruled a Yellow Pages publisher did not unlawfully change its 401(k) match for employees, the Communications Workers of America told the D.C. Circuit. In a brief filed Tuesday, CWA District 4 asked the D.C. Circuit to overturn an August NLRB decision clearing Thryv Inc. on a charge that it had matched unionized employees' 401(k)s at a lower rate than it agreed upon in a collective bargaining agreement. The board found the CBA provision obligating Thryv to match 100% of employee contributions...

