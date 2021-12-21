Janssen Denied Early Defeat Of HIV Medication FCA Suit

By Dave Simpson (December 21, 2021, 10:52 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge denied drugmaker Janssen Products LP's bid to beat a 9-year-old False Claims Act suit without a trial, ruling Tuesday that there are still many open questions in the suit over whether Janssen benefited from off-label marketing of two medications that can stave off HIV. U.S. District Judge Zahid N. Quraishi denied Janssen's summary judgment bid, keeping alive the December 2012 lawsuit lodged by two relators on behalf of the government and 27 states under the FCA and federal Anti-Kickback Statute, along with false claims acts in various states, relating to two drugs, Prezista and Intelence. Judge...

