Judge Told CardioNet Owes $2.9M In Fees For 'Misconduct'

By Britain Eakin (December 22, 2021, 7:04 PM EST) -- InfoBionic Inc. has told a Massachusetts federal judge that conduct by Philips unit CardioNet LLC during a heart monitor patent dispute was so exceptional that InfoBionic should get nearly $2.9 million in attorney fees, expenses and witness fees. In a memorandum filed on Tuesday in support of its renewed fee bid, InfoBionic told U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani that CardioNet's infringement suit against it stands out even from other rare cases in which, as InfoBionic did here, a defendant succeeded in getting six patents asserted against it invalidated. InfoBionic contended in its memorandum that CardioNet employed tactics to draw out the...

