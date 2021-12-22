DuPont Entities Get Claims Trimmed In NJ Pollution Suits

By Bill Wichert (December 22, 2021, 4:28 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge has limited the state Department of Environmental Protection's trespass and public nuisance claims against DuPont entities over purported contamination at four sites while rejecting as premature the companies' argument that a prior agreement barred the agency from seeking groundwater-related natural resource damages. In four lawsuits consolidated for pretrial proceedings, U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez on Tuesday partially granted a dismissal bid from E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Co., known as Old DuPont, and related companies over allegations that the businesses discharged per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances and perfluorooctanoic acid at the sites. The companies...

