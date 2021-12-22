Restaurant Had No Physical Loss From COVID, Judge Says

By Ben Zigterman (December 22, 2021, 2:11 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania restaurant's property insurance policy doesn't cover purely economic losses sustained during the COVID-19 pandemic, a federal judge decided, finding a lack of physical damage and a virus exclusion prevent coverage. While Maggio's argued that its policy with Selective Insurance covered the loss of the full use of its restaurant and ballroom in Southampton, U.S. District Judge Gene E.K. Pratter said Tuesday that the "contract's terms cannot be stretched so far." Coverage requires a "direct physical loss" that involves "'immediate' harm to something 'real' and 'tangible,'" Judge Pratter said, referencing a legal dictionary. The judge granted Selective's motion to dismiss...

