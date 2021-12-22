Texas Panel Revives Stroke Patient's Malpractice Suit

By Michelle Casady (December 22, 2021, 4:38 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate panel has revived a lawsuit brought by a stroke patient alleging she received negligent treatment from ESS of Nacogdoches LLC and a doctor there, holding the trial court wrongly found an expert's report supporting the claims was insufficient. Pamela Kalka, who suffered a stroke in June 2018, and her husband Robert filed this health care liability lawsuit in March 2020 against ESS and Dr. Christopher N. Wattigny, alleging the doctor failed to conduct appropriate tests and provide the appropriate treatment that could have reduced or eliminated the effects of Pamela Kalka's stroke. In a ruling issued Tuesday, a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS