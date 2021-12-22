FERC Says PG&E Can't Recoup $6M For Revised Grid Projects

By Keith Goldberg (December 22, 2021, 7:52 PM EST) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has rejected Pacific Gas & Electric Co.'s bid to recoup approximately $5.9 million for three transmission projects that were subsequently downsized by California's regional grid operator, saying that doesn't constitute the projects' cancellation and entitle the utility to recover some of their costs. PG&E said it was entitled to recover the money for the grid projects that were originally approved but then significantly revised by California Independent System Operator Inc. under longstanding FERC policy that allows utilities to recover from ratepayers 50% of the reasonable costs for projects that are ultimately abandoned. However, FERC said in...

