Pot Shop Accused Of Firing Delivery Driver After Robbery

By Katryna Perera (December 22, 2021, 5:25 PM EST) -- A former employee has sued a California cannabis dispensary on allegations she was fired after refusing to resume delivery work following a robbery, a "frightening" incident she says the company should have prevented. Hannah Huggins is demanding about $575,000 in damages for lost wages and emotional distress in her California state court suit. According to the complaint, Huggins was hired by Royal Apothecary LLC in April 2020 as a delivery driver. In January, Huggins says she was the victim of a robbery while on her delivery route. Huggins claims the robbery was entirely preventable by Royal Apothecary since this was not the first time...

