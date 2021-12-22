Ex-Assistant Seeks To Trim Lawsuit Over Her Mary Kay Book

By Katie Buehler (December 22, 2021, 3:52 PM EST) -- The former personal assistant of Mary Kay Inc.'s founder has pushed back against the business in Texas federal court, asking a judge to toss part of the company's bid to prevent her from publishing a book about lessons she learned on the job. In a partial motion to dismiss filed Tuesday, company founder Mary Kay Ash's former personal assistant and the author of the book at issue, Jennifer Bickel Cook, argued that some of the Dallas-based cosmetics company's claims against her "plainly fail on their face." She asked the court to dismiss the company's misappropriation, breach of contract and breach of...

