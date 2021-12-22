New York Cannabis Brand Blocked From Using City Logos

By Madeline Lyskawa (December 22, 2021, 5:08 PM EST) -- A Manhattan man behind an apparel brand called NYC New York Cannabis has been barred for now from using his marijuana-spliced versions of famous city logos, a New York federal judge has ruled. In an order issued Tuesday, U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken granted the city of New York its preliminary injunction motion seeking to prevent Robert Lopez from selling cannabis-themed apparel that riffs on famous city logos, finding that the city had pleaded sufficient facts backing its trademark infringement claims. "The city is likely to succeed on the merits of its claims because the city has shown that it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS