Diddy Buys Back Sean John In Global Brands Ch. 11 Sale

By Vince Sullivan (December 22, 2021, 4:53 PM EST) -- Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs submitted a winning $7.55 million bid to purchase the clothing line he founded from current bankrupt owner Global Brands Group USA in a transaction a New York federal bankruptcy judge approved Wednesday. Sean "Diddy" Combs-affiliated SLC Fashion LLC participated in 14 rounds of bidding during an auction held Monday to buy the clothing line the music mogul founded. (Diane Bondareff/AP Images for Macy's) During a teleconference hearing, debtor attorney Erin Ryan of Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP said SLC Fashion LLC participated in 14 rounds of bidding during an auction held Monday, putting in a final bid that...

