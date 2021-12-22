Copyright Office Wants To Hear About Anti-Piracy Measures

By Tiffany Hu (December 22, 2021, 9:24 PM EST) -- The U.S. Copyright Office is calling for more information on technologies aimed at curbing infringement, including whether the government can help implement tools for protecting copyrighted works online, according to a notice published Wednesday in the Federal Register. The Copyright Office said it is seeking responses from rights holders and from online service providers and users on technical measures that are currently being used or developed to address the problem of copyright piracy, as well as possible obstacles in implementing those measures. The office said it also wanted to know the role of the government in "identifying, developing, cataloging, or communicating...

