Houston Law Firms Spar Over Fees After Atty's Termination

By Michelle Casady (December 22, 2021, 5:55 PM EST) -- A Houston law firm has asked a judge to find that a former business partner who was terminated for cause isn't entitled to one-third of the attorney fees in seven cases, and to find that attorney's liens alleging otherwise are invalid. Lucci Smith Law PLLC filed the lawsuit in Harris County District Court on Tuesday against The Watts Law Firm PC and attorney Joseph K. Watts, who the firm says it fired in February 2020. According to the lawsuit, Watts was hired by Lucci Smith Law in July 2016 on a case-by-case basis, and the parties agreed Watts would be paid...

