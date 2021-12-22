Feds OK $1.5B Weapons Sales To France, Lithuania, Australia

By Grace Dixon (December 22, 2021, 4:09 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of State approved a trio of sales to France, Lithuania and Australia totaling $1.55 billion, including an aircraft launch system, aircraft landing gear and missiles after finding that the weapons sales would support America's national security objectives. Among the sales approved Tuesday are France's $1.32 billion purchase of an Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System and Advanced Arresting Gear for an aircraft carrier, Lithuania's $125 million purchase of Javelin Missiles and Australia's $108 million purchase of Hellfire Missiles. The State Department determined that each of the proposed sales would support the U.S.'s foreign policy and security objectives with two North...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS