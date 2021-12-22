2nd Circ. Tosses Salvadoran Woman's Due Process Appeal

By Jennifer Doherty (December 22, 2021, 4:56 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit upheld a removal order against a Salvadoran woman on Wednesday, ruling that her last-minute request to pause her immigration court proceedings was not backed by a compelling reason. The immigration judge did not abuse his discretion when he refused to postpone a merits hearing on Yessenia Carolina Carcamo-Granillo's applications for humanitarian relief back in 2017, a three-judge appeals court panel said in its summary order. Contrary to Carcamo-Granillo's argument that the court had denied her due process, the panel faulted her for waiting until the day of her hearing to request more prep time in a 14-year-old case....

