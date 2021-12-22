Werner Enterprises Founder To Pay $486K Antitrust Penalty

By Lauren Berg (December 22, 2021, 8:31 PM EST) -- The founder of trucking company Werner Enterprises Inc. has agreed to pay a $486,000 civil penalty to resolve Federal Trade Commission claims that he violated antitrust law by failing to report company stock he acquired while serving as a director of the business, the FTC said Wednesday. Beginning in 2007, Clarence L. Werner acquired Werner Enterprises shares that gave him more than $100 million in voting securities, but he didn't report the transactions to the FTC and the U.S. Department of Justice as required under the Hart-Scott-Rodino, or HSR, Act, according to the FTC. Under that antitrust law, companies and individuals...

